PGIMER Chandigarh Gets Best ROTTO Award For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Reinforcing its national leadership in cadaver organ donation, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Saturday won the Best ROTTO Award for the second consecutive year, marking its third national win since the inception of the award in 2019.

The award was presented by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda at the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day celebrations held at Dr B.R. Ambedkar International Centre here under the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

J.P. Nadda lauded the strides made by the country in the past few years in promoting ethical organ donation, streamlined transplantation coordination, and impactful public awareness.

The award was received by a delegation from PGIMER, led by its Director Prof Vivek Lal, accompanied by Deputy Director (Administration) Pankaj Rai, Medical Superintendent Vipin Koushal and Consultant (IEC/Media) Saryu D. Madra.

The celebrations drew participation from across the country, including secretaries from various states, heads of major institutions, civil society organisations, NGOs, and transplant coordinators, making it a momentous gathering.

The PGIMER Chandigarh was also honoured with the award for the Best Brain Stem Death (BSD) Declaration Team, recognising the institute's adherence to transparent, timely, and ethically sound donor identification and management protocols.

Expressing deep satisfaction and pride, PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal said:“This recognition is not just a reflection of our achievements, but also of our commitment to a cause that saves lives. It reaffirms the trust placed in PGIMER's ROTTO North by donor families, transplant teams, and the government alike.

“Our mission is rooted in service, and awards like these inspire us to aim higher every year.”

Medical Superintendent-cum-nodal officer of ROTTO, Vipin Koushal, said:“This award is a collective victory, for our teams, for the donor families, and for the countless recipients whose lives have been transformed. It's a powerful reminder that organ donation is not just a medical act, but a profound act of humanity.”

A particularly poignant and emotional moment was the felicitation of Krishna, a male heart recipient, along with his parents Bhupinder and Madhu.

Their presence served as a compelling human testimony to the life-changing potential of organ donation and brought into sharp focus the reason behind every effort made in this domain.

With this, ROTTO PGIMER Chandigarh has now won the Best ROTTO Award three times -- in 2019, 2024, and 2025 -- cementing its place at the forefront of the national transplant movement.

In preceding years, the PGIMER has also received four national awards for Best Hospital in Deceased Organ Donation (2015-16, 2016-17, 2018-19, 2019-20), and in 2022-23 it was recognised with the Highest Number of Deceased Donors.