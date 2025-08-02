'Misleading People': Deputy CM Choudhary On Tejashwi's Name Missing Claim

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) After RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his name is missing from the ECI's draft voter list for Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday accused the RJD leader of misleading the public.

"Tejashwi Yadav, not only me but your family and the whole of Bihar doubt your ability. It must be very difficult for you to find your name in the SIR draft. Your name is respectfully registered with your father at serial number 416 - you can see for yourself. Now stop this business of misleading and fraud," Deputy CM Choudhary posted on the social media platform X.

He further added, "Both the illusion and fear of RJD are proving to be bogus time and again."

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi, Leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, claimed that his name is not mentioned in the updated draft voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Soon after, the Election Commission of India and Patna District Administration released official statements rejecting Tejashwi Yadav's allegations.

According to the clarification, Tejashwi Yadav's name is very much present in the updated voter roll.

He is registered at Polling Booth No. 204 – Bihar Animal Science University Library Building. His entry is listed at Serial Number 416. Before the revision, his name was at Booth No. 171, Serial No. 481.

The administration called the opposition leader's claims "misleading rhetoric" and urged leaders to verify facts before making public statements.

What began as a seemingly simple concern about the electoral process has now snowballed into a fierce political tussle.

While Tejashwi intended to "expose flaws" in the digital verification process and raise concerns about "voter disenfranchisement", the quick rebuttal by the authorities has laid bare the truth.

The BJP has labelled Tejashwi's statement as a "deliberate attempt to mislead voters" and termed the incident an "expose of lies" by the opposition.

As Bihar inches closer to Assembly elections, the row highlights just how volatile and sensitive the voter list issue can be, and how swiftly it can morph into high-voltage political battles.