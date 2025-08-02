Delhi BJP MLA To Raise Personal Request In Assembly For Reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' In Schools

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Delhi BJP legislator Tarvinder Singh Marwah said on Saturday that he will raise a personal request in the Assembly for including 'Hanuman Chalisa' as a daily prayer in all Delhi schools.

Clarifying that the proposal is his personal idea and not linked to the ruling BJP, Marwah told IANS,“I believe that after the regular prayer, students in every school should also be taught to recite the Hanuman Chalisa.”

“This will help children understand the history - Hanuman ji's devotion to Lord Ram and Sita ji, the sacrifices he made, and the service he rendered..." said Marwah, two days before the start of the Assembly session convened from August 4 to 8.

“This is my personal request, not the party's. This is my individual religious belief,” said the veteran Sikh legislator from Jangpura constituency who joined the BJP a few years ago after a long innings in the Congress.

“I intend to raise the issue under Rule 280,” said Marwah.

Under Rule 280 of the Rules of Procedure of the Delhi Assembly, a member who wishes to raise a matter, which is not a point of order, has to give notice to the Assembly Secretary in writing.

Apart from transitioning to paperless legislative business, the upcoming Assembly session is poised to witness debates on issues related to the education bill on regulating school fees.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill is the BJP government's bold move to rein in private schools which fail to comply with the education department's order against arbitrary increases.

"The education Bill will be brought in the Assembly for detailed discussion," CM Gupta told reporters at the Secretariat ahead of the Assembly session to be held from August 4 to 8.

The draft legislation to regulate fee hikes in schools and take punitive action against institutions was approved by the State Cabinet in April this year.

This was followed by the Delhi government approving the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Ordinance, 2025.

It promises major relief to lakhs of students studying in 1,677 private schools and their parents in the city.

"The Bill lays down the entire procedure and guidelines for fee fixation and specifies roles of various stakeholders, including school managements, the education directorate and parents," said CM Gupta.