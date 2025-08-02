Kerala Mother, Son Are 'Classmates' As Both Pursue Graduation In Same College

MENAFN - IANS) Kothamangalam (Kerala), Aug 2 (IANS) It's a rare sight to see a mother and son studying in the same college but it's happening at the MA College near here.

While the 40-year-old mother Poornima is studying for first year BA English, her 17 year old son Vyshnav is doing his first year B.Com.

But the beauty what education brought to the two is that they attend the same class when studying language subjects.

Interestingly, the two arrive on a two-wheeler driven by the mother as according to rules for a full fledged driving license, Vyshnav has to turn 18, for which he will have to wait till next year.

Poornima is in all smiles when she walks besides her son as in college they are not mother and son duo but college mates.

“I really wanted to do my graduation long back, but due to some reasons, I was not able to do so... then the wedding took place and then I became mother of two children. My husband Binu is my biggest supporter and he has always been asking me to do graduation and thus I decided to join the college in the present new academic year that began last month,” said Poornima.

“I have no issues to gel with my classmates who are very young, in class, we are classmates. My ardent wish to study in a college and do graduation has been achieved and there is no better joy that I study alongside my son,” added Poornima.

Vyshnav said there are no blushes for him as his mother is his college mate.

“There is no reason for it,” said Vyshnav.

It's during the lunch break that the mother and son meets as they have lunch together and after that all eyes are on the duo when they walk inside the campus with their hands held together.

Incidentally, Binu who is a bus conductor with the state Transport Corporation is a former student of this college.