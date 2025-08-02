Five Children Dead, 12 Others Injured In Mortar Shell Blast In Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Aug 2 (IANS) A mortar shell explosion in the northwestern region of Pakistan led to the death of five children and injured 12 others on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, when a mortar shell exploded around 9:30 am local time. The explosion was reported to be within close parameters of the Sadar Police station in the Lakki Marwat district of the northwestern province.

According to Pakistan's Aaj TV, the incident happened when a group of children, while playing around in the mountainous area, found an unexploded mortar shell.

The children who found the device, brought it home unknowingly, which went off shortly after, causing a devastating blast.

The device reportedly exploded when the children began meddling with it, leading to the explosion, which further led to the deaths and injuries.

A rescue spokesperson, quoted by Aaj TV, mentioned that emergency ambulances reached the spot immediately after receiving reports of the explosion.

The 12 people that were injured in the explosion were immediately shifted to a hospital nearby, and were provided quick medical support and assistance.

It was also reported by the local media outlets that most of the injured involved in the blast were children, including the deceased.

17 people were brought to the hospital, out of which five were already among the deceased and the other 12 were reportedly severely injured.

The hospital declared an emergency and all the hospital staff was directed to report to duty at the earliest.

A bomb disposal squad is searching the area to check for the presence of any additional, unexploded mortar shells, while the police have launched an investigation into the tragic accident.

The explosion has reportedly resulted in a widespread feeling of fear and panic across the region's local population.