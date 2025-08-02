Menassah Distribution Company Showcases Emirati Literary Excellence At Madinah Book Fair 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, July, 2025: Menassah Distribution Company, specialising in the distribution of Emirati books, is participating in the Madinah Book Fair, organised by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission and held in KSA from 29 July to 4 August 2025. This participation aligns with Menassah's ongoing efforts to strengthen the Emirati presence at regional cultural events and to support the Arab publishing and distribution movement.

Menassah's stand will showcase works from 95 Emirati publishing houses, displaying 5,704 titles across various fields of knowledge, with a total of 1,332 books available for visitors. This opportunity enables attendees to discover the diversity and vibrancy of the Emirati cultural scene, presenting content that reflects the richness of the literary and intellectual experiences in the United Arab Emirates.

This participation aligns with Menassah's ongoing commitment to supporting the national publishing strategy, strengthening cultural ties between the UAE and the KSA, and highlighting the contributions of Emirati writers and creatives at one of the region's most influential literary events.

The Madinah Book Fair is an annual cultural milestone that brings together publishing houses and cultural institutions from around the world. It serves as a dynamic space for intellectual exchange and knowledge dialogue, reinforcing the book's role as a cornerstone in social and cultural development.