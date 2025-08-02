Punjab FC Appoint Nikhil Prabhu As Captain For Durand Cup

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Punjab FC have announced Nikhil Prabhu as the captain for the 134th edition of the Durand Cup in which the Shers will start their campaign against I-League 3 side Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC at Kokrajhar on Sunday.

Nikhil joined the club before the start of the 2023-24 season and has been a mainstay in the team from then on. He debuted for the club in the 2023 Durand Cup against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and has gone on to make 41 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The defensive midfielder wore the armband last season against Kerala Blasters in the absence of regular captain Luka Majcen.

Nikhil was called up to the national side in May for a friendly against Thailand and made his debut, coming in as a substitute in the 67th minute. He was also named in the squad for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong.

The Punjab Durand Cup squad includes new signings Muhammed Uvais and Bijoy Varghese, along with Rakesh Meitei, whose loan spell has been extended for one more season from Kerala Blasters. Ranjeet Pandre returns to the squad after spending last season on loan at I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC.

Dilmperis has named a total of 11 players from the academy, including Ayush Deshwal, Pramveer Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Singamayum Shami, Muhammed Suhail, Omang Dodum, Vishal Yadav and Laishram Rishikanta Meitei, who made their debuts and were part of the squad last season. Reserves side captain Manav Singh, Usham Thoungamba Singh and Konsam Sanathoi Singh are the other academy graduates who have been included in the senior squad for the first time.

Punjab FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Ayush Deshwal, Muheet Shabir, Ravi Kumar

Defenders: Bijoy Varghese, Khaimingthang Lhungdim, Manav Singh, Muhammed Uvais, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei, Pramveer Singh, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Usham Thoungamba Singh

Midfielders: Leon Augustine, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Princeton Rebello, Ricky Shabong, Laishram Rishikanta Meitei, Singamayum Shami, Vinit Rai

Forwards: Muhammed Suhail F, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Omang Dodum, Konsam Sanathoi Singh, Vishal Yadav, Ranjeet Singh Pandre