Crypto Markets Stumble As U.S. Tariffs Shake Investor Nerves
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin opened August 2 just below $114,000, caught in the fallout from the U.S. government's sudden tariff increases.
Within 24 hours, these new trade barriers triggered a wave of uncertainty in financial markets worldwide.
Sharp price drops and record investor withdrawals from Bitcoin funds followed, with the digital asset losing nearly 1% of value overnight.
Ethereum slid below $3,500, closely shadowing Bitcoin's decline. Other major coins, such as Solana and Litecoin, also fell. XRP, however, staged a modest recovery after heavy buying from large holders.
Charts reveal the intensity of the sell-off. Bitcoin's daily trading action slipped under key moving averages, like the 21-day and 50-day lines-signals that many traders see as indicators of weaker trends.
The MACD , an indicator that measures momentum, moved deeper into the red, reflecting mounting losses and a lack of buyers.
The relative strength index (RSI) dropped near oversold levels, showing sellers had likely overpowered buyers in the short run.
A spike in trading volume confirmed that panic selling and forced liquidations, rather than strategic asset shifts, were driving the market.
Crypto Markets Stumble as U.S. Tariffs Shake Investor Nerves
Official data shows over $800 million left U.S. Bitcoin ETF products in just one day-the highest daily outflow since May.
Ethereum funds received a small inflow, suggesting some investors see opportunity in the downturn, but this did little to slow overall declines.
Analysts agree that the main cause was nervousness over the impact of new tariffs and a global pullback from risk.
As U.S. tariffs ramp up costs for global businesses, investors are bracing for supply chain shocks and weaker company earnings, which almost always trickle down to cryptocurrencies.
A key market indicator, the Global Liquidity Index, dropped sharply alongside crypto prices.
This index tracks the flow of money through the world's financial systems, and its fall signals less capital available for risky bets like digital coins.
This is often a warning sign that more volatility may follow. Beneath the headline numbers, the underlying story is clear: global political decisions are now the primary force moving cryptocurrencies.
Macro factors such as tariffs and falling liquidity now matter more than any technical innovation or blockchain upgrade.
Charts and trading signals confirm this, showing that markets respond instantly to outside shocks, with little regard for long-term potential.
Where Bitcoin and other digital coins head next will depend on whether calm returns to international trade and whether large institutional investors see renewed reasons to return.
For now, the market remains on edge, closely tied to global political moves and the world's overall risk appetite.
