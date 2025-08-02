403
Brazil's Ibovespa Sinks As Global Tensions And Domestic Uncertainty Weigh On Sentiment
(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
Brazil's stock market slipped on August 1, 2025, closing at 132,437 points-a level last seen on April 24-after a turbulent session shaped by global and domestic uncertainty.
Regular trading started late due to a technical glitch on the B3 exchange, unsettling already cautious investors. Once trading resumed, losses quickly gathered pace.
The downturn came as the United States reported weaker job growth and expanded tariffs on Brazilian exports, putting fresh pressure on Brazilian companies.
The U.S. also signaled possible financial sanction against Brazil. These moves raised global risk aversion, making investors more wary of exposure in developing economies.
Brazilian stocks, especially banks, dropped sharply. Banco do Brasil , for example, plunged nearly 7 percent amid talk of targeted sanctions.
Brazil's own fundamentals gave little relief. The central bank kept interest rates at a steep 15 percent, trying to contain inflation running at 5.4 percent year-on-year.
Persistent fiscal deficits added to worries, with June's R$47 billion shortfall showing the strain on public finances. On the technical side, market charts revealed little appetite for a rebound.
Prices stayed below all key moving averages on both short-term and daily views, with the main support zone at 132,000 points now looking fragile.
Brazil's Ibovespa Sinks as Global Tensions and Domestic Uncertainty Weigh on Sentiment
Momentum indicators like the RSI hovered around 40, not yet oversold but showing consistent weak demand.
The Global Liquidity Index, a key measure of cash flow in markets, pointed lower, suggesting global investors remain cautious and prefer safer assets.
Some companies bucked the trend. Marcopolo rallied on robust earnings, while Vale advanced on a strong quarterly update.
Embraer saw a 20 percent weekly jump, thanks to U.S. tariff relief and solid operations. But overall, losing stocks easily outnumbered winners, and trading volumes reflected little conviction among large investors.
The real story is that a perfect storm of external shocks-like tariffs and mixed U.S. data-mixed with local doubts about policy and public debt, hit Brazilian markets just as technical indicators worsened.
Investors, both at home and abroad, responded by pulling back, waiting instead for clear signs that either economic policy or the global outlook would stabilize. Until then, the mood likely remains defensive, with risk-taking in short supply.
