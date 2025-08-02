403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Dollar Drops Against Brazilian Real As Weak U.S. Jobs Data And Fed Shakeup Rattle Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar fell sharply against the Brazilian real on August 2, 2025, closing near 5.54 reals per dollar.
This drop followed the release of surprisingly weak US job data, with only 73,000 jobs created in July, well below the 100,000 anticipated by economists.
The US jobless rate edged up to 4.2%, while June's figures were revised down. This disappointing data made traders re-evaluate their expectations for US interest rate cuts.
According to CME Group sources, the chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September jumped to over 80%, up from about 38% the day before. At the same time, the US Federal Reserve faced fresh uncertainty.
President Trump asked for the resignation of a Fed governor and criticized official job data, while new US tariffs targeting dozens of countries, including a 50% penalty on Brazilian exports, created additional market anxiety.
Yet, despite these pressures, it was the weak US economic numbers that set the tone, sending the dollar's global value (the dollar index) to a multi-month low of under 99.
In Brazil, analysts say the central bank's high interest rate of 15% and a historically low unemployment rate underpinned the real despite threats from new US tariffs.
Brazilian officials pledged to manage the economic impact of these tariffs without breaking public spending limits.
U.S. Dollar Drops Against Brazilian Real as Weak U.S. Jobs Data and Fed Shakeup Rattle Markets
Technical market indicators provide further context. The US dollar/real rate broke below key trendlines and moving averages, and technical signals such as the MAC and RSI pointed to a growing bearish mood.
Trading volumes spiked after the US data, and price volatility rose as the dollar dropped. The Global Liquidity Index also fell, reflecting more cautious money flows into US assets and giving a lift to emerging markets like Brazil.
Behind the headlines, the story is one of shifting expectations . The world's biggest economy suddenly looked softer, and political maneuvering at the Fed only deepened doubt about what comes next.
Traders quickly shifted to bet on US rate cuts, turned cautious on the dollar, and sought better returns in other markets.
For Brazil, the immediate benefit came from higher interest rates and stable governance, even as the threat of costly tariffs loomed ahead.
Together, the numbers and fast-changing news show how sensitive global markets remain to economic surprises and political uncertainty. US weakness gave Brazil some breathing room, but challenges remain for both sides.
This drop followed the release of surprisingly weak US job data, with only 73,000 jobs created in July, well below the 100,000 anticipated by economists.
The US jobless rate edged up to 4.2%, while June's figures were revised down. This disappointing data made traders re-evaluate their expectations for US interest rate cuts.
According to CME Group sources, the chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September jumped to over 80%, up from about 38% the day before. At the same time, the US Federal Reserve faced fresh uncertainty.
President Trump asked for the resignation of a Fed governor and criticized official job data, while new US tariffs targeting dozens of countries, including a 50% penalty on Brazilian exports, created additional market anxiety.
Yet, despite these pressures, it was the weak US economic numbers that set the tone, sending the dollar's global value (the dollar index) to a multi-month low of under 99.
In Brazil, analysts say the central bank's high interest rate of 15% and a historically low unemployment rate underpinned the real despite threats from new US tariffs.
Brazilian officials pledged to manage the economic impact of these tariffs without breaking public spending limits.
U.S. Dollar Drops Against Brazilian Real as Weak U.S. Jobs Data and Fed Shakeup Rattle Markets
Technical market indicators provide further context. The US dollar/real rate broke below key trendlines and moving averages, and technical signals such as the MAC and RSI pointed to a growing bearish mood.
Trading volumes spiked after the US data, and price volatility rose as the dollar dropped. The Global Liquidity Index also fell, reflecting more cautious money flows into US assets and giving a lift to emerging markets like Brazil.
Behind the headlines, the story is one of shifting expectations . The world's biggest economy suddenly looked softer, and political maneuvering at the Fed only deepened doubt about what comes next.
Traders quickly shifted to bet on US rate cuts, turned cautious on the dollar, and sought better returns in other markets.
For Brazil, the immediate benefit came from higher interest rates and stable governance, even as the threat of costly tariffs loomed ahead.
Together, the numbers and fast-changing news show how sensitive global markets remain to economic surprises and political uncertainty. US weakness gave Brazil some breathing room, but challenges remain for both sides.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment