Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

COP30 President:“No Plan B” For Belém As Soaring Costs Test Climate Summit's Credibility


2025-08-02 08:12:00
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The president of COP30, André Corrêa do Lago, announced there is“no Plan B” for moving the 2025 global climate summit from Belém, Brazil, despite pressure from countries upset by hotel prices.

As leaders prepare to meet in the heart of the Amazon, soaring accommodation costs have pushed some nations to ask for a new host city. Brazil's government insists the conference will remain in Belém .

COP30 aims to bring over 45,000 delegates, but Belém's hotels only offer 18,000 beds in normal times. Prices for hotel rooms are far higher than at any previous climate summit.

Many rooms now cost $700 per night or more-far outside the $149 nightly allowance poorer nations receive from the United Nations.

Some listings are even higher, reaching thousands for a week. Several groups confirm their bookings were canceled and relisted at higher prices as demand surged.



These costs threaten the participation of poorer countries and small organizations.

The risk is not just financial-it means some of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations may not have a voice in critical decisions.
COP30 President:“No Plan B” for Belém as Soaring Costs Test Climate Summit's Credibility
For many, COP30 was supposed to give the Amazon a world stage. Instead, the event risks excluding those it most needs.

The Brazilian government took steps to help. It chartered two cruise ships to provide 6,000 extra beds, mainly for delegates from poorer nations, with prices capped at $220 per night.



Authorities also created a special booking site with 2,500 rooms reserved for poorer countries at rates of $100 to $200 nightly. Other countries can book rooms at government-set rates between $220 and $600.

Despite these measures, high costs remain a problem. Organizers admit they cannot force hotels to drop prices due to local laws, and negotiations with the hotel sector continue.

With no alternative location, officials say holding the summit in Belém is vital to highlight the Amazon and show commitment to a region under threat.

MENAFN02082025007421016031ID1109876369

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search