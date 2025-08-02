403
Colombia's Ex-President Uribe Gets 12 Years House Arrest: What's Really At Stake
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's former president, Álvaro Uribe, has received a 12-year house arrest sentence for witness tampering and fraud.
Judges found he tried to influence jailed witnesses to defend himself against long-standing rumors he supported illegal paramilitary groups when he was governor.
Uribe, age 72, must pay a $578,000 fine and cannot hold public office for eight years. With this judgment, he becomes the first former Colombian president convicted in criminal court.
This story is about more than just one man's actions. Uribe once enjoyed strong support as the leader who cracked down hard on rebel groups and promised security. Many business leaders and investors trusted his push for economic growth and stability.
Yet, during his term, human rights groups and even U.S. agencies raised serious questions about possible connections to violent paramilitary networks.
For over a decade, political fights and legal investigations swirled around Uribe. Originally, he accused a senator of faking evidence about his paramilitary ties.
However, the court found that Uribe's own lawyer had tried to sway prisoners to clear his name. The evidence was clear enough for the judge to hand down a long sentence-a rare move in Colombian politics.
The choice of house arrest over prison for Uribe reflects Colombia's delicate balancing act between enforcing justice and maintaining key international relationships-especially with the United States.
The U.S. remains a critical trade and security partner for Colombia, and officials know Washington closely watches legal proceeding involving senior allies.
Granting house arrest-rather than sending a former president to prison-signals accountability while avoiding the destabilization that could come from imprisoning such a powerful figure.
At the same time, Colombia's leaders have witnessed how Brazil's hardline approach to former President Bolsonaro's legal troubles resulted in harsh backlash and political upheaval.
Colombian authorities appear intent on preventing a similar scenario. House arrest aims to reassure the business community, international partners, and domestic political factions that the rule of law prevails without tipping the country into crisis.
This outcome seems crafted for maximum stability-something both Colombian elites and the U.S. government likely view as the best way forward.
Colombia's current president, Gustavo Petro , watches closely, because this high-profile conviction shakes an already divided political landscape.
International voices, especially in the U.S., have responded in strong terms, worried about what the verdict means for Colombia's justice system and political stability.
In all, Uribe's sentence is not just about punishing old crimes. It throws a spotlight on the complicated connections between power, law, business, and violence in Colombia's recent history.
