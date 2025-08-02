Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-02 08:12:00
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix gives a clear look at Formula 1's shifting world. Official race data show Lando Norris led McLaren's strong Friday run, setting the fastest lap at 1:15.624.

He finished just ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari' Charles Leclerc. This reflects McLaren's growing power and real competition at the front.

Hungaroring's tight 4.4-kilometer course means drivers fight for every position. Passing on this track is rare, so teams focus on tire choices and pit stops to gain an edge.

A small mistake here can mean the loss of several places. The race makes teams rethink their tactics for the rest of the season.

Gabriel Bortoleto, new to Formula 1 with Sauber, worked his way from 19th up to 16th on Friday.

With Audi set to join forces with Sauber, his presence marks a shift as teams invest in up-and-coming talent instead of only seeking seasoned veterans.

This move could help Sauber grow stronger when Audi enters fully in 2026.



The current driver grid mixes legends like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso with young drivers like Piastri, Kimi Antonelli, and Bortoleto. Teams are betting that this blend will keep them strong as business in the sport keeps growing.

Formula 1 stays a big global business. Broadcasts reach viewers in many countries, with coverage through F1 TV, local channels like Band in Brazil, and digital platforms. Each Grand Prix weekend means new business for sponsors and excitement for local fans.
Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Reveals Rising Stars and Changing F1 Strategies
Upcoming races in countries like Italy, the United States, and Abu Dhabi will push teams to adapt even more.

With every position so valuable, smart strategy is just as important as sheer speed. These events will affect team finances, driver careers, and future business deals.

Every fact, timing, and lineup in this article comes from Formula 1's official race organizers and partners.

No speculation or non-official sources have been used or cited. This is a decisive season, with established stars and new talent battling to shape the future of Formula 1.
See who the Formula 1 drivers are this year:

  • McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
  • Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
  • Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson
  • Mercedes: George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli
  • Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
  • Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan
  • Williams: Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon
  • RB: Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda
  • Sauber: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto
  • Haas: Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman

What and when are the next Formula 1 races in 2025?

  • Dutch GP: August 31
  • Italian GP: September 7
  • Azerbaijan GP: September 21
  • Singapore GP: October 5
  • United States GP: October 19
  • Mexico GP: October 26
  • São Paulo GP: November 9
  • Las Vegas GP: November 22
  • Qatar GP: November 30
  • Abu Dhabi GP: December 7

