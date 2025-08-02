MENAFN - The Rio Times) On August 1, 2025, Banco do Brasil-one of Brazil's most important banks-lost R$7.7 billion ($1.4 billion) in market value in just one day. The stock fell 6.85%, according to official numbers from the B3 exchange and the Central Bank of Brazil. The bank's total market value dropped to R$104.75 billion ($18.7 billion), wiping out years of gains and bringing it back to levels last seen in early 2023. This is more than just a slump in bank shares. Over the past 18 months, Banco do Brasil lost more than R$65 billion ($11.6 billion) in value-well over a third of the company-since peaking at R$170 billion ($30.4 billion) in February 2024. The main reason for this is a rise in bad debt and tougher rules for banks. New government regulations now require banks to set aside more money for loans that could go bad, even before customers miss payments. The agricultural sector , which is key for Banco do Brasil, has faced defaults as falling crop prices and high borrowing costs strain finances. Banco do Brasil's woes can therefore been seen as a proxy for the country's agribusiness. At the same time, new 50% tariffs imposed by the United States on many Brazilian agricultural exports-such as beef, coffee, tallow, ethanol, and various fruits-are set to hit the industry especially hard. These steep tariffs will make it much more difficult for Brazilian producers to sell their goods to one of their largest export markets, further straining farm incomes and increasing financial stress on both farmers and lenders.

Banco do Brasil's recent performance, then, acts as a clear indicator of the mounting risks facing Brazil's rural economy as it is squeezed by both market trends and global trade policy shifts.

Banco do Brasil's $1.4 Billion Plunge Signals Deepening Worries in Brazil's Farming Economy As defaults rise across Brazil's farms, Banco do Brasil's troubles increasingly reflect the broader challenges facing the country's entire agribusiness sector. The bank's losses serve as a clear indicator of the strain rippling through Brazil's most vital rural industries. The Central Bank of Brazil raised the country's main interest rate (the Selic) to 15% to fight inflation. This has made borrowing more expensive for both farmers and regular families. With credit getting tighter, bank profits have fallen. In early 2025, Banco do Brasil reported that profits dropped over 20% compared to the year before. This prompted investors to dump the bank's stock, pushing prices near the psychological R$100 billion ($17.9 billion) barrier-seen by many as a test of the bank's strength.