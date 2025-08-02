Meher: First Song 'Panjab' From Raj Kundra's Punjabi Film Is Out Now [WATCH]

The first song from Raj Kundra's debut Punjabi film 'Mehar' has been unveiled. Titled Panjab, the track captures the true essence and beauty of Punjab through both music and emotion.

Sharing the music video on X (formerly Twitter), Kundra wrote, "The first song from my debut Punjabi movie is out now."

Take a look

First song from my debut punjabi movie is out now. sung by Jassi Jasbir

- Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) August 1, 2025

Sung by Jasbir Jassi, with music composed by Jay K (Jassi Katyal) and lyrics written by Sony Thulewal, the song reflects the soul of Punjab. The visuals have been directed by Rakesh Mehta, with choreography by Ritchi Burton.

Directed by Rakesh Mehta, Mehar revolves around love, friendship, and life. It also stars Master Agamveer Singh, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony. Mehar is presented by DB Digitainment and Raghu Khanna.

Produced by Divvya Bhatnagar and Raghu Khanna, the cinematography is helmed by Ashudeep Sharma.

Raj Kundra was recently seen in the first season of the reality show The Traitors. The show featured 20 contestants, including Karan Kundrra, rapper Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and more. Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were crowned the winners of Season 1, taking home the trophy and the prize money. (ANI)