403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rajnath Singh Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged ECI Vote Rigging Comments
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, says '... Rahul Gandhi said that he has prepared an atom bomb of proofs on the rigging of votes by the Election Commission... If he has an atom bomb of proofs, its atomic test should be done immediately...The fact is that he does not have any proof or evidence...'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment