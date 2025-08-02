Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajnath Singh Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged ECI Vote Rigging Comments


2025-08-02 08:11:55
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, says '... Rahul Gandhi said that he has prepared an atom bomb of proofs on the rigging of votes by the Election Commission... If he has an atom bomb of proofs, its atomic test should be done immediately...The fact is that he does not have any proof or evidence...'

