Mehbooba Mufti Says Govt 'Leaving Vajpayee's Policy, Adopting Godse's Policy'
Ahead of the six-year anniversary of the August 5, 2019 abrogation of Article 370, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti delivers address media. She sharply criticizes the current political direction, saying India is abandoning Atal Bihari Vajpayee's approach, and instead adopting the ideology associated with Nathuram Godse.
