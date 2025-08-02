Mehbooba Mufti Says Govt 'Leaving Vajpayee's Policy, Adopting Godse's Policy'

Ahead of the six-year anniversary of the August 5, 2019 abrogation of Article 370, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti delivers address media. She sharply criticizes the current political direction, saying India is abandoning Atal Bihari Vajpayee's approach, and instead adopting the ideology associated with Nathuram Godse.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.