Hyderabad Police Arrest Man For Assaulting Techie, Female Colleague In Public

A 24-year-old man who allegedly harassed an IT employee and his female colleague in a public place here by filming them without consent and circulating the video on social media, was arrested on charges of assault and inciting religious enmity, police said on Saturday.

The alleged "moral policing " incident occurred on NTR Marg on July 29 when the victims were on their way home when the accused, who works as a driver with a ride-hailing company, approached them on his two-wheeler.

The accused began recording both on his mobile phone and questioned the woman for being with a man from a different religion while wearing a hijab. He used abusive language, threatened them, and physically assaulted both individuals, and threatened them with dire consequences, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) K Shilpavalli said.

As they fled away on their bike with fear, the accused followed them in an intimidating manner by videographing them with his cell phone until they reached the Himayat Nagar area, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The video recorded and transmitted by the accused was disseminated on social media platforms, where it rapidly gained widespread attention. This exposure has heightened the risk of potential attacks on the victims, posing a threat to them and their family members from communally motivated individuals, it said.

Based on the complaint filed by the IT employee, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act at Saifabad Police Station.

Using CCTV footage from the area, police were able to identify and trace the accused.

During interrogation, he voluntarily confessed to the crime. Police seized his mobile phone and the two-wheeler, which was used in the commission of the offense.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the video was deliberately shared with the intent to provoke communal sentiments, invade personal privacy, and promote divisive narratives, police said.

"Let it be made absolutely clear: no person or group has the authority to moral police others, harass individuals based on their personal choices, or portray such actions as justified under any communal or ideological pretext. Such acts are criminal in nature and will be dealt with strictly, irrespective of the identity or affiliation of the offender," the DCP said.

Further investigation is ongoing, including identifying those managing and promoting such social media accounts, the release added.