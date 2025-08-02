US-China Race For Air Supremacy At Sea Hits Critical Phase

MENAFN - Asia Times) As China readies its first catapult carrier and the US scrambles to revive its sixth-generation carrier-based fighter program, the battle for air dominance at sea is entering a crucial new phase.

This month, The War Zone (TWZ) reported that China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is nearing a pivotal milestone with its first catapult-equipped aircraft carrier, known as Fujian, as newly released state media imagery suggests imminent or ongoing fixed-wing flight operations.

The undated visuals-timed with the PLA's 98th anniversary-show Shenyang J-15T fighters positioned for catapult launches, afterburners ignited and shadows of jets flying low over the deck, though no confirmed launch or recovery footage has surfaced.

Since May 2024, Fujian has undergone intensive sea trials, including an eighth round completed in May 2025. The carrier employs an Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), bypassing steam catapults entirely, bringing China in line with US, French and Indian naval advancements.

Operational readiness is underscored by support assets such as Harbin Z-9 helicopters and crew performing Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walks.

The PLAN's modernization, driven by ambitions for Taiwan contingencies and blue-water power projection, includes stealthy J-35s, KJ-600 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft and a new JL-10-based carrier trainer.

Beyond Fujian, China is developing a nuclear-powered Type 004 CATOBAR carrier, which could enable sustained operations farther afield. The broader naval buildup also features amphibious platforms like the EMALS-equipped Type 076 Sichuan, highlighting China's growing capacity to integrate sea-based airpower across multiple hull types.

This acceleration reflects more than technical upgrades-it signals doctrinal transformation. Asia Times has previously reported that Fujian is on track to conduct“Alpha strike” tactics-mass saturation air assaults designed to overwhelm adversary defenses and seize early initiative.