Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Five Injured As Russian Troops Launch Drone Attack On Druzhkivka In Donetsk Region

Five Injured As Russian Troops Launch Drone Attack On Druzhkivka In Donetsk Region


2025-08-02 08:05:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At least five people were injured in strikes on Druzhkivka. The town came under a massive drone attack," Filashkin wrote.

He said that two residential buildings, a market, a shop, and an administrative building were damaged in the attack, and several vehicles were destroyed.

All relevant emergency services are currently working at the site.



 Read also: Police officer killed in Pokrovsk following Russian drone strike

Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on August 1 damaged 26 residential houses, non-residential structures, and infrastructure facilities. Russian troops killed two residents of the Donetsk region and wounded ten others.

Photos: Vadym Filashkin / Telegram

MENAFN02082025000193011044ID1109876327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search