Five Injured As Russian Troops Launch Drone Attack On Druzhkivka In Donetsk Region
"At least five people were injured in strikes on Druzhkivka. The town came under a massive drone attack," Filashkin wrote.
He said that two residential buildings, a market, a shop, and an administrative building were damaged in the attack, and several vehicles were destroyed.
All relevant emergency services are currently working at the site.
Read also: Police officer killed in Pokrovsk following Russian drone strike
Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on August 1 damaged 26 residential houses, non-residential structures, and infrastructure facilities. Russian troops killed two residents of the Donetsk region and wounded ten others.
Photos: Vadym Filashkin / Telegram
