Five Injured As Russian Troops Launch Drone Attack On Druzhkivka In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At least five people were injured in strikes on Druzhkivka. The town came under a massive drone attack," Filashkin wrote.

He said that two residential buildings, a market, a shop, and an administrative building were damaged in the attack, and several vehicles were destroyed.

All relevant emergency services are currently working at the site.

Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on August 1 damaged 26 residential houses, non-residential structures, and infrastructure facilities. Russian troops killed two residents of the Donetsk region and wounded ten others.

Photos: Vadym Filashkin / Telegram