Pakistan Army Inducts China-Made Z-10ME Attack Helicopters To Bolster Combat Readiness

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In a major boost to its aerial combat capabilities, the Pakistan Army has formally inducted the latest Chinese-manufactured Z-10ME attack helicopters into its fleet.

A special ceremony marking the induction was held under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, followed by a live-fire demonstration at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges.

According to Radio Pakistan, the induction of the Z-10ME helicopters is a significant step toward modernizing the Army Aviation Corps. The move is expected to enhance the Army's integrated combat response and its ability to carry out decisive operations against potential adversaries. However, the report did not specify the number of helicopters inducted.

The Z-10ME is an advanced attack helicopter developed by China's Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). It made its international debut at the Singapore Airshow in February 2024. At the time, Pakistan was the only known foreign buyer of this model, though no official sales announcement was made during the event.

Equipped with advanced radar systems and sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities, the Z-10ME is designed for precision strikes in all-weather, day-and-night combat scenarios. Its ability to engage both aerial and ground-based threats makes it a highly versatile asset in modern warfare.

It is worth noting that in 2021, China had provided three Z-10 helicopters to Pakistan on a trial basis. However, those units failed to meet operational expectations and were returned.

Despite that, defense analysts had speculated that Pakistan remained interested in an upgraded version, a possibility that has now materialized with the formal acquisition of the Z-10ME.