Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt On Northern Frontier


2025-08-02 08:05:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 2 (Petra) - The Northern Military Zone on Friday thwarted an infiltration attempt by an individual on its northern frontier.
According to the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) statement, the infiltrator attempted to illegally cross the Kingdom's borders and was arrested and transferred to the relevant authorities.

