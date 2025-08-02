403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt On Northern Frontier
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 2 (Petra) - The Northern Military Zone on Friday thwarted an infiltration attempt by an individual on its northern frontier.
According to the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) statement, the infiltrator attempted to illegally cross the Kingdom's borders and was arrested and transferred to the relevant authorities.
Amman, August 2 (Petra) - The Northern Military Zone on Friday thwarted an infiltration attempt by an individual on its northern frontier.
According to the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) statement, the infiltrator attempted to illegally cross the Kingdom's borders and was arrested and transferred to the relevant authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment