Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Armed Forces Conduct Five Airdrop Operations With Several International Partners


2025-08-02 08:05:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 2 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) on Saturday conducted five airdrop operations to deliver nearly 36 tonnes of relief and food aid to Gaza, with the participation of a number of countries, within the framework of expanding international cooperation to bolster the humanitarian response in the Strip.
The latest operations were conducted through five aircraft, two from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one from France, one from the United Arab Emirates, and another from Germany.
The airdrops are carried out within Jordan's efforts to galvanize international support for delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, in order to mitigate the critical situation in the Strip.
The JAF has conducted 137 Jordanian airdrops since the beginning of the war on Gaza, in addition to 283 joint airdrops in cooperation with other countries.

MENAFN02082025000117011021ID1109876322

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search