Jordan Armed Forces Conduct Five Airdrop Operations With Several International Partners
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 2 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) on Saturday conducted five airdrop operations to deliver nearly 36 tonnes of relief and food aid to Gaza, with the participation of a number of countries, within the framework of expanding international cooperation to bolster the humanitarian response in the Strip.
The latest operations were conducted through five aircraft, two from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one from France, one from the United Arab Emirates, and another from Germany.
The airdrops are carried out within Jordan's efforts to galvanize international support for delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, in order to mitigate the critical situation in the Strip.
The JAF has conducted 137 Jordanian airdrops since the beginning of the war on Gaza, in addition to 283 joint airdrops in cooperation with other countries.
