Eastern Military Zone Troops Thwart Infiltration Attempt By Armed Group

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 2 (Petra) – Border guard forces of the Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt by a group of armed men to breach the Jordanian border on Friday, the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) said.The rules of engagement were applied after the infiltrators were spotted, killing two of them in an exchange of fire, and the rest retreated deep into Syrian territory, JAF said in a statement.