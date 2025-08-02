403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eastern Military Zone Troops Thwart Infiltration Attempt By Armed Group
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 2 (Petra) – Border guard forces of the Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt by a group of armed men to breach the Jordanian border on Friday, the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) said.
The rules of engagement were applied after the infiltrators were spotted, killing two of them in an exchange of fire, and the rest retreated deep into Syrian territory, JAF said in a statement.
Amman, Aug 2 (Petra) – Border guard forces of the Eastern Military Zone thwarted an attempt by a group of armed men to breach the Jordanian border on Friday, the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) said.
The rules of engagement were applied after the infiltrators were spotted, killing two of them in an exchange of fire, and the rest retreated deep into Syrian territory, JAF said in a statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment