Azerbaijan Natural Gas Flows Into Syria Via Turkiye
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Azerbaijan's natural gas started on Saturday flowing into Syria via the Turkish province of Kilis.
Up to two billion cubic meters of natural gas can be exported annually to Syria through this pipeline, Turkish Anadolu Ajansi quoted Turkish minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar as saying.
He said they opened the Turkish-Syria gas pipeline as a symbol of friendship, hoping this would achieve surplus and prosperity to the two countries and their nations, and bring peace to the region.
Electricity is exported to Syria through eight points, and it will be increased by 25 percent and then more than double, he noted.
Bayraktar revealed that he met with his Syrian peer Mohammad Al-Bashir last May to discuss technical support and opportunities to boost electrical infrastructure and natural gas in Syria through rebuilding.
He indicated that they visited Damascus to discuss key topics like electricity, natural gas and oil, adding they signed a memorandum of understanding on energy, mining and hydrocarbon fields. (end)
