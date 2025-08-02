403
Trump Hails India's Reported Russian Oil Cutoff
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had learned India would no longer be purchasing oil from Russia, a move he termed a "good step" but indicated he was uncertain about its accuracy.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump remarked as he prepared for his weekend trip to Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey: "I understand India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia," Trump said. "That's what I heard. I don't know if that's right or not, but that's a good step. We'll see what happens."
Trump's comments come amid ongoing tensions over India's trade practices and its ongoing energy and arms ties with Russia. The president has previously criticized New Delhi for its close relationship with Moscow and its high trade tariffs.
In a post shared Wednesday on Truth Social, Trump warned that India would face severe penalties due to its trade practices. "INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST," he wrote.
Although he did not elaborate on the specifics of the "penalty," Trump continued his criticism of India's trade barriers, which he described as some of the highest in the world. "India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World," he added.
In 2024, U.S.-India trade reached $129 billion, with the U.S. running a $45.7 billion trade deficit, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.
