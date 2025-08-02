2025 Pan-Mass Challenge Draws Thousands Of Cyclists To Fuel Next Era Of Cancer Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The PMC donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to Dana-Farber, enabling doctors and researchers to make tangible progress towards cures and treatments for cancer. More than 160 Dana-Farber employees ride, fundraise, or volunteer in the event themselves, often to seed-fund their own work, having witnessed firsthand the impact PMC funding makes. Toni Choueiri, MD, Director Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology, Dana-Farber, an 8-year PMC rider who has raised nearly $700,000 for his groundbreaking work in genitourinary cancers, is advancing a promising new vaccine for stage III and IV kidney cancer, and Allison O'Neill, MD, Clinical Director, Solid Tumor Program, Dana-Farber, a 10-year rider, is preparing to launch an innovative immunotherapy clinical trial targeting pediatric solid tumors, both advancements made possible in part by PMC funding.

"As a 7-year rider, I've seen firsthand the passion, purpose, and power that fuel the PMC," said Benjamin L. Ebert, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Dana-Farber. "The funds raised by this special community allow our researchers and clinicians to invest in research that is opening new frontiers in cancer treatment. I'm honored to ride alongside so many who are determined to make a difference, and I'm excited to see what we'll accomplish together on the road to the next billion."

PMC 2025 spans 14 routes across Massachusetts, ranging from 25 to 186 miles, designed to accommodate all cycling and fundraising levels. Many ride in honor of a loved one affected by cancer, and more than 1,100 participants are cancer survivors or current patients themselves, known as the PMC Living Proof® community. The PMC is the single most successful athletic fundraising event in the world and is Dana-Farber's single largest donor, accounting for 66 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue.

"For 46 years, the PMC has been defined by grit, generosity, and a relentless commitment to funding cancer breakthroughs," said Billy Starr, founder and chairman of the PMC and a Dana-Farber trustee. "We crossed the $1 billion threshold last year – and now we're focused on what's next. With the continued support of our riders, volunteers, donors and sponsors, I know this community will lead us toward our next billion and the next generation of progress."

The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation® and M&T Bank.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge:

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event's founder & chairman, an annual cyclist, and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $1.047 billion for adult and pediatric patient care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 66 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue as Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual donors, all of whom are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit .

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

Dana-Farber provides the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center . Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund , established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped Dana-Farber save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook , X , and Instagram : @TheJimmyFund .

