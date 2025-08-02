Son To Leave Spurs This Summer
Seoul: South Korean footballer and Tottenham captain Son Heung-min announced today that he will end his 10-year spell with the club in the English Premier League this summer.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Tottenham's friendly match against Newcastle United in Seoul tomorrow, Son said he had decided to leave the club this summer, describing it as one of the most difficult choices of his career. He added that he had given his all to the team and achieved everything he had hoped for.
The 33-year-old, whose contract with Tottenham runs until June 2026, joined the club in 2015 from Germany's Bayer Leverkusen.
Last season, Son captained Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years, defeating Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final. Over his time with the club,
Son made 454 appearances, scored 173 goals, and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-2022 season.
