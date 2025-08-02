JLGC Offered Jd204m In Loan Guarantees In H1 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 2 (Petra) - Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation (JLGC) announced positive financial and operational results during the January-June period of 2025, driven by "significant growth" across its various programs.According to a JLGC statement, the total value of loan guarantees amounted to approximately JD204 million during the first half of 2025, compared to JD178 million in 2024.This growth reflects the corporations "commitment" to its role in promoting financial inclusion and supporting the Kingdom's productive sectors.JLGC Chairman, Dr. Adel Sharkas, expressed his pride in the "outstanding performance," which reflects "strength" of the company's business model and "efficiency" of its strategies.Sharkas added that these results come within the framework of the JLGC's continued implementation of its vision aimed at supporting economic growth and facilitating access to financing, mainly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurial projects, in addition to supporting national exports.Sharkas indicated that the corporation achieved a 3.8% growth in total revenues during the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reaching JD25.2 million, compared to JD24.3 million for the corresponding period last year.Additionally, he announced post-tax net profit surged to JD1.79 million, compared to JD 1.76 million for the first half of 2024.Total equity reached JD44.8 million, while the JLGC 's assets reached JD781.3 million as of the end of June 2025.For his part, JLGC general manager, Adnan Naji, said the JLGC continued its development role by providing guarantees for 831 loans worth approximately JD96 million during the first half of 2025, including 111 startup projects worth JD10.5 million.Naji noted tthe Microenterprise Guarantee Program, launched two years ago, has benefited 1,742 companies with financing valued at approximately JD13.2 million by the end of June 2025.Regarding export support, Naji noted the JLGC continued its activities under the Export Credit and Domestic Sales Guarantee Programs, guaranteeing 2,306 export shipments and local sales with a total value of JD107.7 million.16 new industrial companies from various sectors were also attracted, bringing the number of existing guarantees to 128, covering exports and sales to buyers in 40 countries globally.The JLGC stated these results reflect the "growing confidence" of its partners in the banking and industrial sectors, resilience of its relationship with financing institutions and exporters, and its continued role as a supporter of sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion in Jordan.