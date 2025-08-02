Nashama's Qualification To Promote Jordan's Apparel Exports-Stakeholder

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 2 (Petra) – Representative of the leather and garment industries sector at Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Ihab Qadri, said the apparel industry, mainly Jordan-produced sportswear for international brands, has a "golden" economic opportunity to continue its rise with qualification of Jordanian national football team for 2026 FIFA World Cup.In remarks to "Petra," he noted this global event will promote Jordan as a "manufacturing export destination" for such brands, given presence of over 50 Jordanian industrial companies under the umbrella of the leather and garment industries sector, which export their products abroad.Jordanian apparel industry is now on the cusp of a new phase of expanding its share, diversifying its markets globally, and promoting this vision by linking national identity with local products, he pointed out.This vision, he noted, would boost demand, contribute to opening new markets, and further diversify the export base, which would "positively" impact economic growth and support Jordanian industry.Qadri said the national football team's qualification will contribute to boost exports and expand its presence in global markets.Qadri noted the United States is the primary market for the Kingdom's apparel exports, accounting for 85% of the sector's total exports.Qadri added that the Jordanian leather and textile sector has a "significant" potential in global markets and will successfully compete there, thanks to its "high quality and compliance with specifications."Qadri also referred to "key" untapped export opportunities for the sector in various international markets.According to the export potential map issued by the International Trade Center, he said the textile sector is one of the industries with the "greatest" potential for expansion, with untapped export opportunities estimated at approximately $824 million.On future steps, he called for developing a promotional plan to enhance reach of Jordanian products in global markets, particularly in the knitwear sector, aimed to boost image of Jordanian products as a "blend of quality and cultural identity."Qadri emphasized the importance of leveraging Jordan's "long" experience in the knitwear sector and its ability to attract "the best" international brands specializing in the garment industry, mainly sportswear.A large portion of these brand products are manufactured in the Kingdom by Jordanians in factories that apply the "highest quality" standards and export their items to the American and European markets, he remarked.Qadri said Nashama's qualification will also contribute to strengthening confidence in national products in the local market, as the event received "significant popular welcome."Qadri indicated that this climate would provide an opportunity to rebuild confidence in industrial products within joint national marketing campaigns that promote high-quality, distinctively designed garment and footwear, which would enhance consumer pride in purchasing a local product that reflects national identity.