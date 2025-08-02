Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former Malian PM Arrested For Supporting Jailed Critics

2025-08-02 07:05:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Former Malian Prime Minister Moussa Mara has been taken into pretrial detention for expressing solidarity with jailed critics of the ruling military junta in a social media post.
According to local media late Saturday, Mara was detained late Friday after several hearings.
He was accused of opposing the legal authority and supporting chaos in the country. the media added. (end)
