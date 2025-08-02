403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Malian PM Arrested For Supporting Jailed Critics
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Former Malian Prime Minister Moussa Mara has been taken into pretrial detention for expressing solidarity with jailed critics of the ruling military junta in a social media post.
According to local media late Saturday, Mara was detained late Friday after several hearings.
He was accused of opposing the legal authority and supporting chaos in the country. the media added. (end)
mr
According to local media late Saturday, Mara was detained late Friday after several hearings.
He was accused of opposing the legal authority and supporting chaos in the country. the media added. (end)
mr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment