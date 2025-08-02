Bangladeshi Actor Shanta Paul Arrested In Kolkata For Possessing Fake Aadhaar, Voter ID

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Bangladeshi woman was arrested recently in Kolkata by the West Bengal Police for allegedly possessing fake Indian identity documents such as Aadhaar and voter ID cards. The woman was identified as 28-year-old Shanta Paul.

She was arrested by the Lalbazar Detective Department officials in Kolkata. She had been living at a rented flat in Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, since 2023.

According to police, Shanta had entered India using a valid passport. She was working as a crew member of a Bangladeshi airline Regent Airways and was also a small-time model and actress.

"Initial probe revealed that the woman was trying to travel to several foreign countries but could not manage to do so from Bangladesh. So, she chose to come to India and travel to foreign countries using Indian documents. She took calculated steps for the purpose. She rented a room in (central Kolkata's posh) Park Street and used that address to get a ration card with the help of an agent," the police officer told PTI.

From there, she shifted to a rented flat in the southern part of the city's Bikramgarh area and from there got in touch with another man and managed to secure fake Aadhaar card and voter ID card, the officer said.

"She then applied for an Indian passport using all these fake documents. During verification, the woman was called by the officers of the Golf Green Police Station and at that time, she failed to produce her birth certificate and also could not give proper answers regarding her family members," he said.

Suspecting something "fishy", a complaint was filed at the Park Street Police Station by the Kolkata Police's Anti Rowdy Section.

Eventually, a raid was conducted by the police at her flat where they found several documents including Bangladeshi passport issued in her name, an employee ID of Regent Airways, an admit card of Dhaka's education board.

During the raid several Indian identity documents including Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and ration cards were also seized.

The police were also trying to find out which documents she had used to get the accommodation in Park Street.

Paul was remanded to police custody till August 8 by a court.

Her husband, a native of Andhra Pradesh, and her parents, who were staying with her in the rented flat, are also under investigation.