Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Effigies Burned In Brazil After 50% Tariffs Imposed By US


2025-08-02 07:00:35
Tensions have exploded in Brazil as President Donald Trump imposes a staggering 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, escalating an already fraught trade dispute. The move, widely seen as retaliation for Brazil's prosecution of Trump's ally, ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, has ignited widespread protests across Brazil, including dramatic scenes of Trump effigies being burned.

