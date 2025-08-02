Trump Effigies Burned In Brazil After 50% Tariffs Imposed By US

Tensions have exploded in Brazil as President Donald Trump imposes a staggering 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, escalating an already fraught trade dispute. The move, widely seen as retaliation for Brazil's prosecution of Trump's ally, ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, has ignited widespread protests across Brazil, including dramatic scenes of Trump effigies being burned.

