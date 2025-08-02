BREAKING: Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Gets Life Sentence For Rape Of House Help At Farmhouse In Hassan
A Special court in Bengaluru has sentenced Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna, to suffer life imprisonment, in the first rape case registered against him at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station. Prajwal Revanna, grandson of ex-PM HD Deve Gowda, was convicted in the case yesterday.
The case concerns a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan and was allegedly raped twice, once at the farmhouse and then at his house at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru during the COVID lockdown period in 2021, and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.
Earlier this year, the special court had framed charges against Prajwal under sections 376(2)(k) (raping a woman over whom one has control or power), 376(2)(n) (repeatedly raping the same woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (disrobing a woman), 354C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the then Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66E (violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.
Special public prosecutor Ashok Nayak told Asianet News that 26 witnesses were cross-examined during the trial, which commenced on May 2 this year.
"It took 38 adjournments/dates to complete the trial, including argument dates. The prosecution examined 26 witnesses and marked 180 documents as exhibits," he said.
