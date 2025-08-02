403
India is not interested in buying F-35 Jets from US
(MENAFN) According to reports citing officials familiar with the discussions, India informed the United States in February that it is “not keen” on acquiring F-35 stealth fighter jets. The offer to sell the aircraft was made by US President Donald Trump during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House earlier that month. However, India is reportedly more interested in forming a partnership centered on joint design and manufacturing rather than a direct purchase.
The Indian Foreign Ministry has downplayed these reports, clarifying in parliament that no formal talks have taken place regarding the sale of fifth-generation fighters. It was noted that the India-US joint statement from the February meeting mentioned a US review of its policy on providing such advanced military equipment and undersea systems to India, but no concrete discussions have occurred.
The potential sale of fighter jets would help address the significant $41.18 billion trade deficit the US currently holds with India. This development comes amid rising trade tensions, as the US recently imposed 25% tariffs on Indian imports after the two countries failed to finalize a trade agreement by the August 1 deadline. Additionally, US President Trump posted on social media that India would face an unspecified penalty on top of tariffs due to its trade and defense dealings with Russia.
