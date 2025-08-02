Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye, Gabon Explore Deeper Ties in Various Sectors

2025-08-02 06:12:14
(MENAFN) He also pointed out that Gabon has declared a five-year plan for military spending and said Türkiye is willing to assist in enhancing the systems and resources necessary for the program.

There are major prospects and room for collaboration between Türkiye and Gabon, especially in the fields of military and aviation, the Turkish minister of trade stated on Friday.

Türkiye is prepared to support Gabon's 2025 Development Strategy and sector-specific initiatives, said Omer Bolat during the Türkiye-Gabon Business Forum, hosted by Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in Istanbul.

He mentioned that the meeting in Ankara between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Gabon’s President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema was effective.

Highlighting that eight accords were signed during the talks, Bolat noted that current trade dynamics between Türkiye and Gabon have the potential to improve significantly.

"In this sense, after these eight agreements, we, as the Ministry of Trade, are ready to strengthen our economic relations in areas such as trade, investment, contracting, energy, fishing, and agriculture, with the participation of our valued business people, along with our Gabonese counterparts, and we will accelerate our work from now on," he said.

Bolat emphasized that Türkiye ranks among the top 11 global producers and sellers of defense equipment, having surpassed $7 billion in exports last year, with projections reaching $8.5 billion this year.

