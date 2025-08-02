Northeast Pulse Manipur's Timeless Monoliths: Ancient Stone Pillars Of Senapati That Defy Time

Watch the mystical monoliths of Manipur's Senapati district, towering stone pillars crafted centuries ago without modern tools, standing as silent storytellers of a rich ancient legacy. These enigmatic monoliths reflect early civilizations' social order, cultural beliefs, and rituals, attracting historians, archaeologists, tourists, and researchers from around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.