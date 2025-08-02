Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northeast Pulse Manipur's Timeless Monoliths: Ancient Stone Pillars Of Senapati That Defy Time


2025-08-02
Watch the mystical monoliths of Manipur's Senapati district, towering stone pillars crafted centuries ago without modern tools, standing as silent storytellers of a rich ancient legacy. These enigmatic monoliths reflect early civilizations' social order, cultural beliefs, and rituals, attracting historians, archaeologists, tourists, and researchers from around the world.

