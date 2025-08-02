Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil's Lula 'Can Talk To Me Anytime He Wants': Trump Amidst Tariff Tensions


2025-08-02
Tensions over tariffs have escalated between the US and Brazil, but President Donald Trump has now offered an open line of communication to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula, in turn, has signaled openness to dialogue, hinting at a potential thaw in trade relations between the two influential economies. What does this diplomatic move mean for bilateral trade, regional politics, and global markets?

