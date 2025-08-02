23-Year-Old Builds Business With ₹35,000, Turns It Into ₹36 Crore Netizens Say, 'Hire Me'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 23-year-old entrepreneur's journey of building a startup business from his mother's basement into a multimillion-dollar exit is making waves on social media. The man has shared his success story on Reddit - which has evoked a plethora of likes and reactions.

The man, in a detailed post, exemplified how he built and sold a cannabis accessories eCommerce business for $4.2 million (roughly ₹ 36.6 crore) - all from his mother's basement and a modest $400 ( ₹35,000) investment.

The founder, who launched the online retailer DankStop, explained how he bootstrapped the company and scaled it into a profitable venture.“I built online retailer DankStop in my mom's basement with $400,” he wrote.“In 2020 I migrated all of our vendors to dropship, eliminated all overhead costs which brought us to profitability, and sold the business for $4.2M,” it added.

The post quickly attracted hundreds of comments from curious users eager to learn more. While a section of internet users wrote:“Hire me.”

Screengrab from the viral post.

When a social media user asked what the initial $400 was spent on, he replied:“The initial BigCommerce subscription (we later moved to Shopify), and some product samples.”

Another user inquired if he's still working from the basement. He shared that life has taken a significant turn:“Luckily I am not in the basement lol. I've built a portfolio of vacation rental properties, settled down with a nice girl and a dog, and now run a software startup,” he replied.

His latest venture is a SaaS company called MyUmbrella AI, focused on warranty management for eCommerce merchants.“We build/maintain MVPs for clients and just recently launched a warranty management SaaS,” he said.

“We're pretty uniquely positioned... as the only self-insured option that actually automates the entire process from sale to claim to resolution. We don't take any commission or fees,” he added.

When asked how long it took to gain traction, he responded:“I was 23. It gained traction from day 1, our introductory Reddit post went viral.”