Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Critical, Currently On Ventilator: Report

Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Critical, Currently On Ventilator: Report


2025-08-02 06:11:44
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren's health condition is critical and currently on ventilator, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Shibu Soren has been admitted to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month. He was hospitalised with a kidney-related issue in the last week of June this year.

Eighty-one-year old Shibu has been receiving regular treatment at the hospital for an extended period. "He was admitted here recently, so we came to see him. His health issues are currently being examined," PTI quoted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as saying on June 24 when his father was admitted.

Shibu Soren has been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren was airlifted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi after suffering a brain stroke. He is currently at the airport and is expected to arrive shortly.

With agency inputs.

More to follow...

