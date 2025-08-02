Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Hopes Zangezur Corridor Will Soon Facilitate Direct Energy Transit From Azerbaijan

2025-08-02 06:06:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) "We hope that all energy resources and other logistical solutions will be delivered to Türkiye via the Zangezur corridor in the near future," said Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar during the opening ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Azernews reports.

Speaking to journalists, Bayraktar emphasized that all major Azerbaijani energy export projects-oil, gas, and electricity-are being carried out in partnership with Türkiye:
"There is significant progress in this direction. As examples of the projects implemented to date, I can mention the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipelines, as well as the Nakhchivan-Türkiye electricity interconnector."

He also noted that while Azerbaijani electricity is currently exported to Türkiye via Georgia, that could soon change:
"Currently, electricity from Azerbaijan to Türkiye is exported via Georgia. But soon all these energy sources and other logistical solutions will be delivered to Türkiye via the Zangezur corridor. At the same time, we hope that other energy sources and other logistical issues in Central Asia will be delivered to Türkiye via Azerbaijan, and to Europe via Türkiye."

