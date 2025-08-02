Fire At Industrial Facility In Bila Tserkva Rages For Over 24 Hours After Russian Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Facebook .

As a result of the strike, an industrial facility in Bila Tserkva caught fire, with flames spreading over an area of 10,000 square meters.

Firefighting operations continued non-stop for more than a day, and the fire was finally extinguished at 05:50 on Saturday, August 2.

A total of 106 firefighters and 34 units of equipment were involved in the response. Crews worked under extremely challenging conditions, employing specialized equipment, robotic systems, and alternative water sources to prevent the fire from spreading further.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, in July alone Russian forces launched over 5,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 3,800 Shahed-type drones, and nearly 260 missiles against Ukraine.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service