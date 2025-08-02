Oil Prices Fall By Nearly 3 Percent At Settlement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Oil prices fell by about USD 2 a barrel at the close of trading today.

Brent crude futures fell USD 2.03, or 2.83 percent, to settle at USD 69.67 a barrel.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also fell USD 1.93, or 2.79 percent, to settle at USD 67.33.

Brent crude ended the week up about 6 percent, while WTI crude rose 6.29 percent on a weekly basis.