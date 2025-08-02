Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Kicks Off Second Phase of Electricity Supply to Syria

2025-08-02 05:45:08
(MENAFN) Qatar has officially kicked off the second phase of its electricity supply initiative to Syria, set to begin this Saturday, according to a statement from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

This next phase will see 800 megawatts of electricity supplied over the course of one year, with the energy routed via Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the statement revealed on Thursday.

The new electricity allocation will boost daily supply to five hours, marking a 40% increase for over 5 million residents in Syria. The power will be delivered to the Aleppo power station and then distributed across numerous cities and neighborhoods.

The first phase, which successfully delivered 400 megawatts, resulted in a substantial increase in electricity availability for key areas, extending supply from 16 hours to 24 hours per day.

With the commencement of this second phase, the total contribution of QFFD to Syria’s electricity infrastructure now surpasses $760 million.

