403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Kicks Off Second Phase of Electricity Supply to Syria
(MENAFN) Qatar has officially kicked off the second phase of its electricity supply initiative to Syria, set to begin this Saturday, according to a statement from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).
This next phase will see 800 megawatts of electricity supplied over the course of one year, with the energy routed via Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the statement revealed on Thursday.
The new electricity allocation will boost daily supply to five hours, marking a 40% increase for over 5 million residents in Syria. The power will be delivered to the Aleppo power station and then distributed across numerous cities and neighborhoods.
The first phase, which successfully delivered 400 megawatts, resulted in a substantial increase in electricity availability for key areas, extending supply from 16 hours to 24 hours per day.
With the commencement of this second phase, the total contribution of QFFD to Syria’s electricity infrastructure now surpasses $760 million.
This next phase will see 800 megawatts of electricity supplied over the course of one year, with the energy routed via Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the statement revealed on Thursday.
The new electricity allocation will boost daily supply to five hours, marking a 40% increase for over 5 million residents in Syria. The power will be delivered to the Aleppo power station and then distributed across numerous cities and neighborhoods.
The first phase, which successfully delivered 400 megawatts, resulted in a substantial increase in electricity availability for key areas, extending supply from 16 hours to 24 hours per day.
With the commencement of this second phase, the total contribution of QFFD to Syria’s electricity infrastructure now surpasses $760 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment