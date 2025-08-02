Delhi Police Busts International Drug Syndicate Two Foreign Nationals Arrested In Govindpuri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) of the South-East District (SED) Delhi Police has arrested two foreign nationals in Govindpuri for their involvement in an international drug syndicate.

The accused were caught with 61.16 grams of MDMA and 36.64 grams of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh in the market. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bernadin (39), a national of Ivory Coast, and Ezekile (33), a Nigerian national.

Both were found to be overstaying in India illegally and were jobless, resorting to drug peddling to sustain themselves.

Acting on a confidential tip-off received by Head Constable Dharmender, the ANS team led by Inspector Vishnu Dutt Tiwari and supervised by ACP Dalip Singh launched a swift operation on July 31.

A team comprising Sub-Inspectors Ajeet and Yashpal, along with other personnel, raided a location in Gali No. 13, Govindpuri, and nabbed the two accused. During the raid, the police recovered eight mobile phones, a weighing machine, pouches and packing materials used for drug distribution, and Rs 10,600 in cash.

A case was registered under FIR No. 427/25 at PS Govindpuri under Section 21 of the NDPS Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. Initial interrogation revealed that the duo was operating independently and selling narcotics in the local area.

Police are now probing deeper to identify the larger network involved in supplying these drugs. Both accused had no prior criminal records but had been staying in India beyond the validity of their visas, raising concerns over unchecked foreign overstays contributing to the drug menace.

The Delhi Police have reiterated their commitment to dismantling such networks and urged citizens to report suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods.