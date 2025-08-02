Bosco Martis Shares Glimpse Of Kiara Advani's Rehearsals For 'Aavan Jaavan'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Choreographer Bosco Martis shared a glimpse of "gorgeous" Kiara Advani's dance prep for the song“Aavan Jaavan” from the upcoming film“War 2”.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Martis shared a video, where Kiara and the choreographer are seen grooving on the romantic“War 2” track.

“Grooving with the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani @ayanmukerji @yrf #aavanjaavan,” Martis captioned the post.

It was on July 31, when the makers of“War 2” unveiled the maiden track“Aavan Jaavan,” where Hrithik Roshan and Kiara's chemistry along with their romance has been put under the spotlight.

The team behind the blockbuster song“Kesariya” from“Brahmastra: Part One” have reunited in Aavan Jaavan. Composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and singer Arijit Singh have again given India a romantic song to cherish.

War 2 has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Aditya Chopra. War 2 releases on August 14th in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.

The makers have planned the release of the much-anticipated sequel in Hindi and Telugu, at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, along with other markets across the globe.

Marking the Bollywood debut of 'RRR' actor Jr NTR, "War 2" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on August 14, 2025.

Talking about Kiara, the actress on August 1 shared a glimpse of her cake and said that it was her“most special” birthday as she was surrounded by the“loves” of her life, which included her newborn baby, husband Sidharth Malhotra and her parents.

Kiara took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of her beautiful white birthday cake representing Kiara as an angelic mother cradling her baby made out of fondant. The cake had“Happy Birthday Ki, Wonderful Mama!” written on it with gold.

For the caption, she wrote:“My most special Birthday Surrounded by the loves of my life - my baby, my husband, and my parents - with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead.”

The actress said that she is“Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed.”

“Thank you all for your kind wishes,” Kiara added.