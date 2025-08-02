403
Miami Jury Holds Tesla Accountable for Accident
(MENAFN) A panel of jurors in Miami has instructed Tesla to disburse $329 million in restitution related to a lethal 2019 collision linked to its Autopilot technology, according to reports on Friday.
The legal matter revolved around a tragic incident in Key Largo, Florida, in which a Tesla Model S operating with Enhanced Autopilot hit two people on foot, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Naibel Benavides and causing critical injuries to her partner, Dillon Angulo.
Jurors granted $129 million in compensatory damages and $200 million in punitive damages, concluding that Tesla bore partial responsibility, a news agency stated.
The vehicle operator, George McGee, declared in court that he assumed the Autopilot feature would bring the vehicle to a halt as he reached to retrieve a phone he had dropped, the outlet noted.
“Tesla’s lies turned our roads into test tracks,” said the plaintiffs’ attorney, Brett Schreiber.
Tesla has not issued an immediate response.
The firm’s stock declined by 1.5% on Friday.
