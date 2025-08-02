403
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells 5,15,378 Units In July 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 01, 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 5,15,378 units in July 2025, including 4,66,331 units in domestic sales and 49,047 units in exports. Notably, HMSI registered a 20% month-on-month (MOM) growth in total sales compared to June 2025. For the Year-to-Date (YTD) period of FY26 (April–July 2025), HMSI recorded total sales of 18,88,242 units, comprising 16,93,036 units sold domestically and 1,95,206 units exported.
HMSI's Key Highlights of July 2025:
Road Safety: HMSI continued its commitment to road safety by conducting awareness campaigns across 13 cities nationwide, including Sonipat, Sangli, Cuttack, Hathras, Rohru, Udaipur, Bhavnagar, Jhansi, Thrissur, Beed, Hyderabad, Mysore, and Contai. These initiatives focused on educating youth about responsible road behavior and safe riding practices. Further reinforcing its efforts, HMSI marked the 9th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park (TTP) in Ludhiana, a key center for promoting traffic discipline and rider safety in the region.
CSR: Honda India Foundation (HIF) advanced its commitment to youth empowerment and digital education with the continuation of the Mizoram chapter of Project Buniyaad – Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhaar, launched at the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) office in Aizawl. As part of this initiative, HIF also supported the enhancement of MYC's digital learning infrastructure. Expanding its footprint, HIF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Craftsmanship Training & Scheme (DCTSE), Skill Development Department (SDD), Government of Sikkim. This MoU marks the beginning of Project Buniyaad in Sikkim, under the World Bank-supported Sikkim INSPIRES Program, furthering HIF's mission to build foundational skills for self-reliance.
Product: HMSI celebrated its 25th anniversary in India with the launch of two new motorcycles, the CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX. The CB125 Hornet is crafted for urban youth, blending street-inspired design with modern features and dynamic performance. Continuing the legacy of the Shine series, the Shine 100 DX is introduced as a feature-packed offering tailored for today's value-conscious riders. Bookings for both models are now open, inviting customers to experience Honda's latest innovations.
Motorsports: The MotoGP was held at Germany and Czech in the month of July 2025. Moreover, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Riders continued momentum in a challenging Round 3 of 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Japan. Kavin Quintal and Johann Reeves finished Race 1 at 15th & 24th position and Race 2 at 31st and 25th position, respectively, in Asia Production 250cc class.
