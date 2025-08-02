Türkiye Rolls Out Red Carpet For Grand Kickoff Of Azerbaijani Gas Flowing To Syria (PHOTO)

Türkiye Rolls Out Red Carpet For Grand Kickoff Of Azerbaijani Gas Flowing To Syria (PHOTO)
The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Director of the Qatar Development Fund Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, and Syria's Minister of Energy Mohammad Al-Bashir.
After the ministers had their say, the officials took center stage, where they turned a symbolic valve, signaling the official kickoff of Azerbaijani gas exports to Syria.
Finalization of logistical frameworks for hydrocarbon conveyance
was achieved through a newly executed memorandum of understanding
between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
and the Syrian authorities. During the preliminary stage, it is
projected that the annual export volume will reach approximately
1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The gaseous hydrocarbons
will transit through Kilis at the Turkish frontier and subsequently
arrive at the energy generation facilities in Aleppo and Homs,
where they will be utilized for electrical output with an
anticipated capacity ranging from approximately 1,200 to 1,300
megawatts.
The initiation of this novel energy conduit is perceived as a pivotal milestone in the revitalization of Syria's infrastructural landscape. The transmission of Azerbaijani natural gas via Türkiye to Syria is strategically designed to facilitate the rehabilitation of Syria's compromised electricity framework and to enhance Türkiye's objective of establishing itself as a pivotal regional energy nexus.
On July 12, 2025, amidst the diplomatic engagement of the Syrian Arab Republic's transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Azerbaijan, a Memorandum of Understanding was executed between SOCAR and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic.
The accord was executed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR's Supervisory Board, Mikayil Jabbarov, alongside Syria's Minister of Energy, Mohammad Al-Bashir.
