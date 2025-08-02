Turkish Minister Signals Expanding Energy Transit Via Zangezur Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)We hope that in the near future, all energy resources and other logistical solutions will be delivered to Türkiye via the Zangezur Corridor, said Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, Trend 's correspondent dispatched to Türkiye reports.

Speaking to reporters during the opening ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Bayraktar pointed out that all projects concerning the export of natural resources from Azerbaijan, such as oil, gas, and electricity, to Türkiye are being carried out hand in hand.

“There has been significant progress in this direction. Examples of completed projects include the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipelines, as well as the Nakhchivan-Türkiye electricity interconnector.

Currently, electricity from Azerbaijan is exported to Türkiye via Georgia. However, we expect that soon all of these energy resources and other logistics solutions will reach Türkiye through the Zangezur Corridor. At the same time, other energy sources and logistics from Central Asia will be delivered through Azerbaijan to Türkiye and from Türkiye to Europe,” the minister emphasized.